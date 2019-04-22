OMEN STONES Featuring ERIK LARSON Of ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Stream Debut EP In Full
April 22, 2019, an hour ago
Omen Stones is a newly formed trio out of Richmond, VA featuring former Alabama Thunderpussy guitarist Erik Larson, who plays drums in this band. Joining Larson are vocalist / guitarist Tommy Hamilton, and bassist Ed Fierro.
"We recorded this Bandcamp demo in the rehearsal room (8 x 7ish) on top of each other, by ourselves," explains Larson. "Quick psudo mastering by Garrett Morriss of Windhand. Genres be damned, we just play what we love."
For further details, visit Omen Stones on Facebook.
(Photo by Chris Boarts Larson)