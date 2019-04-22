OMEN STONES Featuring ERIK LARSON Of ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Stream Debut EP In Full

April 22, 2019, an hour ago

news omen stones erik larson alabama thunderpussy

OMEN STONES Featuring ERIK LARSON Of ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Stream Debut EP In Full

Omen Stones is a newly formed trio out of Richmond, VA featuring former Alabama Thunderpussy guitarist Erik Larson, who plays drums in this band. Joining Larson are vocalist / guitarist Tommy Hamilton, and bassist Ed Fierro.

"We recorded this Bandcamp demo in the rehearsal room (8 x 7ish) on top of each other, by ourselves," explains Larson. "Quick psudo mastering by Garrett Morriss of Windhand. Genres be damned, we just play what we love."

For further details, visit Omen Stones on Facebook.

(Photo by Chris Boarts Larson)



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Latest Reviews