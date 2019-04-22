OMEN STONES Featuring ERIK LARSON Of ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Stream Debut EP In Full

Omen Stones is a newly formed trio out of Richmond, VA featuring former Alabama Thunderpussy guitarist Erik Larson, who plays drums in this band. Joining Larson are vocalist / guitarist Tommy Hamilton, and bassist Ed Fierro.

"We recorded this Bandcamp demo in the rehearsal room (8 x 7ish) on top of each other, by ourselves," explains Larson. "Quick psudo mastering by Garrett Morriss of Windhand. Genres be damned, we just play what we love."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://omenstones.bandcamp.com/album/omen-stones" href="http://omenstones.bandcamp.com/album/omen-stones">Omen Stones by Omen Stones</a>

(Photo by Chris Boarts Larson)