OMINOUS ECLIPSE To Release Sinister Album In September

A very ambitious band passionate about writing and playing extreme music, Ottawa ON's Ominous Eclipse draws their inspiration from a wide variety of genres to create a unique hybrid sound with death metal being the main aspect combined with elements of thrash, groove, black, melodic, etc.

Active since 2014, Ominous Eclipse has been making waves on the local scene opening for names such as Revocation, The Agonist, Kalmah, Archspire, Incantation, Vesperia, Beyond Creation, Rivers Of Nihil to name a few. In the same year of their conception, they unleashed a four song EP Beyond The Apocalypse with a full length End Of Days following not long after in 2015. Now in 2018, they return with their sophomore album Sinister, due out September 14th.

The band comments: "There's no concept or theme on this album so all the songs have different meaning. The title track itself divulges into the inevitable end to humanity and potentially the world with it. It discusses the issues around the globe and also addresses the ignorance and selfishness of those indirectly affected by the chaos. It has a strong "United We Stand, Divided We Fall" theme in regards to how people can turn their backs on those in need in order to save their own skin, which ironically will lead to our end as it causes people to turn on each other. Musically for this album, you will notice we have evolved from the first release and have moved away from thrashy overtones to become more diverse including more heavily stated melodic and technical with a solid groove and death foundation."

Tracklisting:

"Death By Dissection"

"Sinister"

"Spiral Into Insanity"

"Lost At Sea"

"No Redemption For The Damned"

"Breaking The Chains"

"The Horde"

"Eye Of The Raven"

"Sinister" video:

"Spiral Into Insanity" lyric video:

"The Horde":

(Photo - Max Southwood)