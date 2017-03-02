OMNISIGHT - “Power Of One” Drum Video Streaming

Bringing progressive metal into new dimensions especially for those who really enjoy full explosive adventure, Vancouver virtuosos OmnisighT recently gave the world their latest effort Power Of One. The EP showcases their highly regarded musicianship and finely wrought song-craft. As a whole Power Of One is a musical journey with a story concept to question the status quo and stand up against the oppression plus deceptions of the ruling class.

OmnisighT have shared with fans, especially those who are drum aficionados, a new drum playthrough from Chris Warunki for the EP title track, “Power Of One”.

Power Of One is now streaming along with CD and digital download at BandCamp.

Tracklisting:

“Shift The Paradigm”

“Resistance”

“Seven Sisters”

“Fall Of The Empire”

“Power Of One”

“Seven Sisters” lyric video: