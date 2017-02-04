OMNISIGHT Streaming “Seven Sisters” Video

Bringing progressive metal into new dimensions especially for those who really enjoy full explosive adventure, Vancouver virtuosos OmnisighT recently gave the world their latest effort Power Of One. The EP showcases their highly regarded musicianship and finely wrought song-craft. As a whole Power Of One is a musical journey with a story concept to question the status quo and stand up against the oppression plus deceptions of the ruling class.

OmnisighT have shared with fans their latest video “Seven Sisters” in support of the EP.

Vocalist / guitarist Raj Krishna explains:

"I wrote the ‘Seven Sisters’ riff just goofing around at home. I really didn't even like it that much! I still wanted to try it out live in the room though, and Chris our drummer put this super funky groove on it and I got a vocal off it right away. It's loosely based on the Seven Sisters oil cartel BP, Shell, Exxon, Texaco Standard Oil and the like. Basically it's about befriending people just to get at their resources. It's also in a 7/8 time signature through a lot of the song, so that's me just trying to be clever!"

Power Of One is now streaming along with CD and digital download at BandCamp.

Drummer Chris Warunki comments on the release:

"The Power Of One is the sound of a band firing on all cylinders. Guitarists, bassists, drummers and vocalists will all have something in-store for them here with this EP. We are excited to get this out to the prog/rock/metal masses both musically and lyrically. Speaking of lyrically, the album will come with a PDF booklet exclusive to our Bandcamp supporters. We took a "more is more" approach with this one and it will be a real challenge, but a welcome challenge; to take it to the stage. We want to keep the musicianship in the music that has been our agenda since day one!"