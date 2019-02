After their European Headliner tour in November 2018, melodic death metal masters Omnium Gatherum, are now very excited to continue touring and bringing the burning cold to Asia, Oceania, Malta and the Balearics.

Omnium Gatherum comment: "This tour's gonna be something special! On top of visiting our good ol' pals Japan and China, on this run we'll be going places where OG's never been - like Malta, Dubai, Taiwan, Australia and all the way to even New Zealand before Full Metal Cruising back via Mallorca! Cannot say we wouldn't be extremely stoked to play in these new territories and present our newest album The Burning Cold stuff for the peeps! Kangaroos and platypuses and ninjas and deserts et all, see you soon!!!"