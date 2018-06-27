OMNIUM GATHERUM Announce European Headline Tour; WOLFHEART, NOTHGARD To Support

Finnish melodic death metal masters Omnium Gatherum are going to head out on another headline run in November in order to present their upcoming album The Burning Cold to their European fans. They will be supported by fellow countrymen Wolfheart and Nothgard.

Omnium Gatherum comment, "When November falls it'll feel the Finnish burning cold over Europe! Needless to say OG's stoked to get back on the road and bash these new songs for you, which we're extra proud of! Starting the cycle from Summer Breeze, then hammering thru North America, and Finland, you can expect the band to be tuned to play on 11 and firing on all guns for this European headline run. Happy also to bring Finnish fellows of Wolfheart, and Nothgard from Germany with us for the melodeath domination trek of the autumn!"

Wolfheart further add, "Super excited to get to tour with OG brothers and Nothgard all around Europe. Going to be killer tour with a killer line up."

Nothgard state, “We are honoured and are really looking forward to share the stage with two great bands and present our new songs to the world! This tour will be an absolute blast full of melodic death metal but still various in style what makes this tour something for everyone . So I hope to see a lot of you in the pit!"

Dates:

November

7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Kaiserkeller

9 - Berlin, Germany – Bi Nuu

10 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCANN

11 - Prague, Czech Republic – Nova Chmelnice

12 - Budapest, Hungary – Dürer Kert 041

13 - Vienna, Austria – Szene

15 - Essen, Germany - Turock

16 - London, United Kingdom – The Dome

17 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

18 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebop

19 - Paris, France – Le Petit Bain

21 - Madrid, Spain - Copérnico

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

23 - Lyon, France - MJC O Totem

24 - Lucerne, Switzerland - Schüür

25 - Trier, Germany – Mergener Hof

Omnium Gatherum’s new studio album The Burning Cold will see a worldwide release on August 31st via Century Media Records. The band has now revealed the cover artwork, which was once again created by Olli-Pekka Lappalainen, who has been responsible for every single artwork for the band since the very first demo.

The Burning Cold was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö and produced and engineered by Teemu Aalto.

The Burning Cold tracklisting:

"The Burning"

"Gods Go First"

"Refining Fire"

"Rest In Your Heart"

"Over The Battlefield"

"The Fearless Entity"

"Be The Sky"

"Driven By Conflict"

"The Frontline"

"Planet Scale"

"Cold"

Lineup:

Jukka Pelkonen - Vocals

Markus Vanhala - Guitar

Tuomo Latvala - Drums

Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards

Joonas Koto - Guitar

Erkki Silvennoinen - Bass