OMNIUM GATHERUM Announce Second Part Of The The Arctic Circle Alliance European Tour
December 13, 2017, 43 minutes ago
Finnish melodic death metal outfit Omnium Gatherum will do another run of European co-headline dates with Skálmöld and with their fellow countrymen from Stam1na as support right after the recording sessions for their next studio album, continuing the successful The Arctic Circle Alliance European Tour in spring 2018.
Guitarist Markus Vanhala comments, "We enjoyed the previous European run with our Finnish and Icelandic brothers so much, that we extended this companionship! We'll escape from the studio and finally play more shows in UK, Ireland and Scandinavia. It'll be fun, they said, and I know it will! See you at the shows folks."
Singer Jukka Pelkonen adds, "The arctic circle alliance sweeps over UK and Scandinavia! It is a total pleasure to unite again with Skalmöld and Stam1na to bring total headbanging mayhem to all the metalheads out there! MOSH!"
Dates:
April
20 - Kouvola, Finland - House Of Rock (without Skálmöld)
21 - Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone (without Skálmöld)
26 - Bristol, UK - Bierkeller
27 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
28 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
29 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2
30 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
May
1 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
4 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle
5 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
6 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
7 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger
9 - Trondheim, Norway - Hjorten Scene
10 - Haugesund, Norway - Karmoygeddon
11 - Oslo, Norway - Blå
12 - Aalborg, Denmark - Platform 4
Lineup:
Jukka Pelkonen - Vocals
Markus Vanhala - Guitar
Tuomo Latvala - Drums
Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards
Joonas Koto - Guitar
Erkki Silvennoinen - Bass