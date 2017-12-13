OMNIUM GATHERUM Announce Second Part Of The The Arctic Circle Alliance European Tour

Finnish melodic death metal outfit Omnium Gatherum will do another run of European co-headline dates with Skálmöld and with their fellow countrymen from Stam1na as support right after the recording sessions for their next studio album, continuing the successful The Arctic Circle Alliance European Tour in spring 2018.

Guitarist Markus Vanhala comments, "We enjoyed the previous European run with our Finnish and Icelandic brothers so much, that we extended this companionship! We'll escape from the studio and finally play more shows in UK, Ireland and Scandinavia. It'll be fun, they said, and I know it will! See you at the shows folks."

Singer Jukka Pelkonen adds, "The arctic circle alliance sweeps over UK and Scandinavia! It is a total pleasure to unite again with Skalmöld and Stam1na to bring total headbanging mayhem to all the metalheads out there! MOSH!"

Dates:

April

20 - Kouvola, Finland - House Of Rock (without Skálmöld)

21 - Tampere, Finland – Pakkahuone (without Skálmöld)

26 - Bristol, UK - Bierkeller

27 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

28 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

29 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2

30 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

May

1 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

4 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

5 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

6 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

7 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger

9 - Trondheim, Norway - Hjorten Scene

10 - Haugesund, Norway - Karmoygeddon

11 - Oslo, Norway - Blå

12 - Aalborg, Denmark - Platform 4





Lineup:

Jukka Pelkonen - Vocals

Markus Vanhala - Guitar

Tuomo Latvala - Drums

Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards

Joonas Koto - Guitar

Erkki Silvennoinen - Bass