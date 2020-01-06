OMNIUM GATHERUM Enlist Former ARCH ENEMY / SANCTUARY Guitarist NICK CORDLE As "Stunt Ninja Guitarist"

Melodic death metal masters, Omnium Gatherum, have enlisted former Arch Enemy/Sanctuary guitarist, Nick Cordle, for their appearance on this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, and their upcoming North American dates in March/April.

Says the band: "Nick Cordle (ex-Arch Enemy) will jump in to Omnium Gatherum collective as a stunt ninja guitarist for 70000 Tons of metal cruise, starting tomorrow, and for upcoming March/April North American tour. Nick has been filling-in too in Insomnium two US-tours playing alongside Markus Vanhala, so the magicianship between these two misters have been already well tested and well crafted - come and check out!"