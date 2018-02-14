OMNIUM GATHERUM Post Studio Update; New Album Due In Fall

Sweden's Dark Tranquillity and Finland's Omniium Gatherum will combine their melodic death metal forces as the Century Media Records labelmates join Finnish heavy metallists Amorphis on their upcoming trek across North America later this fall. Also featuring support from Portugese gothic metal outfit Moonspell, the tour will run from September 7th to October 14th.

Omnium Gatherum are currently in the studio working on their next release via Century Media Records due out later this year.

Guitarist Markus Vanhala checked in from the studio commenting, "Greetings from the studio vaults, we're busy here at forging the new Omnium Gatherum album during the Finnish winter madness season, and the stars are aligned and the feelings & hopes are high here, even the outside temperature definitely isn't! Everything's been going really well and easily with producing this successor for the successful Grey Heavens, and I’ll promise this albums gonna beat the previous one for real - the league of angry old men are here for your enjoyment!

“Before we'll announce any facts for the new album as title or release date, we can only suspiciously reveal that the album touring cycle will start this time from North America! Couldn't hope to tour in any better company than this; joining together on a tour trek with our good friends of these three bands and the best acts of the scene - Amorphis, Dark Tranquillity and Moonspell. This tour will rule the stages and the roads, and be a metal party you and us won't ever forget!"

Dates:

September

7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

8 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

9 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial de Quebec

10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

11 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierre's

12 - Detroit, MI - Harpo’s

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

15 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

18 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

19 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

23 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

24 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s

29 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

October

1 - Dallas, TX - Trees

2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

6 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards

10 - Durham, NC - Motorco

11 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero

14 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall