OMNIUM GATHERUM Release Lyric Video For New Single “Blade Reflections”
October 13, 2017, 43 minutes ago
Omnium Gatherum have released their new single, “Blade Reflections”. It is now available on all streaming and download platforms and will also be featured on a limited Edition Omnium Gatherum / Skalmöld split 7”, which will be available on the upcoming Arctic Circle Alliance European Tour (see below for dates).
You can watch a lyric video for “Blade Reflections” below. Pre-order a copy of the 7” at Omnium Gatherum’s webstore, here.
Singer Jukka Pelkonen comments, "In the light of recent events we wanted to voice our opinion about the tragedy of suicide. This is a subject that may concern anyone at some point. ʻBlade Reflectionsʼ is a statement against suicide and an encouragement to all of those who dwell in the depths of self-annihilation. Having been there myself too, I know how devastating it can be. There is nothing more precious than this life itself and it is worth seeing through. Though, we do not condemn those who choose to go, rather we want to stand by with all the rest, all of us, who are staying."
Guitarist Markus Vanhala adds, “ʻBlade Reflectionsʼ is a lil’ older song that didn’t entirely fit to our previous album, so here it is - as a single format standalone anthem! The song was produced in a kind of swansong recording session with our former long-time drummer Jarmo Pikka. So we still keep Tuomo Latvalas upcoming beats and styles as mystery for you til’ the next album, the Century Media OG debut, which we're soon about to start recording. Before that, enjoy ʻBlade Reflectionsʼ and come to see us on autumnal European stages in October/November during our Arctic Circle Alliance co-headline tour with Icelanders of Skalmöld and Finnish fellows Stam1na opening all the evenings!"
Arctic Circle Alliance European Tour with Skalmöld, Stam1na:
October
25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben
26 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
27 - London, UK - Underworld
28 - Oostende, Belgium - Elysée
29 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
30 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
31 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon
November
2 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
3 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club
4 - Madrid, Spain - Penelope
5 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje
6 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 3
7 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod
8 - Lyon, France - CCO
9 - Milano, Italy - Legend
10 - Sion, Switzerland - Le Port Franc
11 - Bern, Switzerland - Gaskessel
12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage, Halle
13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
14 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
15 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
16 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla
17 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu
18 - Hannover, Germany - Mephisto
19 - Cologne, Germany - Jungle Club
Omnium Gatherum is:
Jukka Pelkonen - Vocals
Markus Vanhala - Guitar
Tuomo Latvala - Drums
Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards
Joonas Koto - Guitar
Erkki Silvennoinen - Bass