OMNIUM GATHERUM Release New Single "Refining Fire"; Music Video Streaming

Finnish melodic death metal masters Omnium Gatherum have released their new single “Refining Fire”, taken off their upcoming album The Burning Cold, which will be released on August 31st.

Frontman Jukka Pelkonen comments, "The new video song ‘Refining Fire’ is a story about not giving up and the power of staying clear-headed inside oneself, as well as in the outside world too within all the chaotic turbulence. It is the never-ending stream, the river that carries us and it is the fire that refines us. Stay strong and hold your head up high. You deserve it! ...Musically speaking, this is maybe the most OG old schoolish song on the new album!"

“Refining Fire” is available as a digital single on all streaming and download platforms and as an Instant Grat Track on Amazon and iTunes. All physical formats of the new album The Burning Cold can be pre-ordered. Head here for all physical and digital formats.

The cover artwork for the album was once again created by Olli-Pekka Lappalainen, who has been responsible for every single artwork for the band since the very first demo. The Burning Cold was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö and produced and engineered by Teemu Aalto.

The Burning Cold tracklisting:

"The Burning"

"Gods Go First"

"Refining Fire"

"Rest In Your Heart"

"Over The Battlefield"

"The Fearless Entity"

"Be The Sky"

"Driven By Conflict"

"The Frontline"

"Planet Scale"

"Cold"

"Gods Go First" video:

Lineup:

Jukka Pelkonen - Vocals

Markus Vanhala - Guitar

Tuomo Latvala - Drums

Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards

Joonas Koto - Guitar

Erkki Silvennoinen - Bass