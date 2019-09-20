OMNIUM GATHERUM Release New Song "Chaospace" (Lyric Video); Digital Single Includes SEPULTURA Cover

Melodic death metal masters, Omnium Gatherum, are excited to release a new and previously unreleased track that was written and recorded during the sessions of the band's latest full-length album, The Burning Cold. “Chaospace” is released as a 2-track digital single that also features a cover version of Sepultura's "We Who Are Not As Others". Watch the lyric video for “Chaospace” below.

Guitaris Markus Vanhala comments: “’Chaospace’ - head banging, skull crushing straight-forward OG melodeath assault and the evil cousin of The Burning Cold legacy! It’s not exactly ”the new” song representing where the band is heading at the moment, as this song was recorded already during The Burning Cold sessions back in early 2018. It didn’t exactly fit the album drama and entirety, so we decided to keep it to be released later as a stand-alone single track and a reminder that we’re here alive an’ well! And now’s the time to unleash this beasty - right before our European headliner tour, that’s starting next week, where we’re gonna kick your arse every night with this ”Chaospace” bastardo too. N-joy & see you down the road once again!!!”

Singer Jukka Pelkonen adds about lyrics: ”The song is about inevitability of change, and the chaos it brings forth before routine sets in!”

Get the 2-track single digitally here.

Omnium Gatherum is:

Jukka Pelkonen - Vocals

Markus Vanhala - Guitar

Tuomo Latvala - Drums

Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards

Joonas Koto - Guitar

Mikko Kivistö - bass