OMNIUM GATHERUM Release Official "Be The Sky" PhoneVideo

Melodic death metal masters, Omnium Gatherum, have released an official phonevideo for their track, "Be The Sky".

Says the band: "Hell'o folks and checking in from the OG HQ!

"This 'Be The Sky' DIY home video was filmed and edited by my phone during past 1.5 years on The Burning Cold tours all around the world , and it includes the same vast skies spotted everywhere around the planet Earth during the endless travels with the band. Back in the good old times when we were free and able to tour, times before apocalypse. Waiting to do some more, someday!

"This week we're gonna rock thru the livestream and pretend it feels like a real concert in front of a real crazy fans in the front, be sure to check it out and support "the modern times".

"The mid-video also contains the "not-so-serious" bass player application video that Mikko Kivistö send to us, and in fact, got the job! With this excerpt we wanna thank all the guitarists who have already sent your application to us - you are many and have surprised us positively, and we're starting slowly to watch all of them carefully and plan the next moves with this case too!

"We have been overwhelmed by our fans huge and endless support during these hard times - Thank thee all!

"Be safe, and let's stay strong!"

Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum, in cooperation with East Coast Events, AK Sound & Music Service, livevideo.fi and Framenoir, announce a very special and exclusive live streaming event, taking place on Friday, April 10, at 6 PM, CEST.

Like many other bands, Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum were forced to cancel their ongoing North American tour from one day to another, which brought them into an unforeseen miserable situation.

Markus Vanhala comments on behalf of both bands: ”If someone had asked me to do a livestream with ticket sales two weeks ago, my answer would’ve been ‘hell no’. But the world changes, apparently really fast, when you’re in quarantine. Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum double trouble North American tour went pretty bad with the cancellation and the country (=WORLD!) shutting down right after we arrived at the airport to New York City… So this is what we can offer back for now, before this tour can be rescheduled sometime next year, hopefully. After staring two weeks on the wall inside four walls at home quarantine, I have discovered a hellish urge to go back on stage and play. Even if it would be an empty hall and pose for the camera eyes only, but to play with my booyas as live in concert as we can at the moment!

"With this stream production we try to help the cultural field, concert promoting, our own crew, local entertainment companies and a bit also, our poor ourselves, as cancellation of the gigs and tours destroyed our income. Thanks for the huge support to our beloved fans!”

Both bands will be playing live on April 10, the viewer is going to be able to comment and react on the performance in real time. This offers the opportunity for the fans to react and interact during the show. During the change over the band members of both bands are available for a live chat as well.

The live stream takes place here. The ticket sale has started and available on the same platform. The recording will be available for 48 hours after the live stream. (Ticket price is: 8,90€.)

April 10 premier times:

- Brisbane (AUS) - 02:00 AEST

- Tokyo (JP) - 01:00 JST

- Taipei (TW) - 00:00 CST

- Dubai (UAE) - 20:00 GST

- Helsinki (FI) - 19:00 EEST

- Berlin (GER) - 18:00 CEST

- London (UK) - 17:00 BST

- New York (USA) - 12:00 EDT

- Houston (USA) - 11:00 CDT

- Calgary (CAN) - 10:00 MDT

- Los Angeles (USA) - 09:00 PDT