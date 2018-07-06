OMNIUM GATHERUM Release Official Video For New Single "Gods Go First"

Omnium Gatherum’s new studio album The Burning Cold will see a worldwide release on August 31st via Century Media Records. They have released a video for the first single, "Gods Go First", which can be viewed below.

The band comments: 'Gods Go First' is about the will and the power of it, like good ol' Yoda sayz 'do, or do not, there is no try' - Gods go first to the absolute, and to nothingness! Catchy wild ride with a lot of nasty shameless musicianship included.. Sure this one's gonna be a killer live tune which will get a lot of moshpits rolling! We wanted to make an intensive old school video with just the band and nothing else, and team captured well this moment of playing in a tiny old barn in the middle of nowhere."

The band recently revealed the cover artwork for the album, which was once again created by Olli-Pekka Lappalainen, who has been responsible for every single artwork for the band since the very first demo.

The Burning Cold was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö and produced and engineered by Teemu Aalto.

The Burning Cold tracklisting:

"The Burning"

"Gods Go First"

"Refining Fire"

"Rest In Your Heart"

"Over The Battlefield"

"The Fearless Entity"

"Be The Sky"

"Driven By Conflict"

"The Frontline"

"Planet Scale"

"Cold"

Lineup:

Jukka Pelkonen - Vocals

Markus Vanhala - Guitar

Tuomo Latvala - Drums

Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards

Joonas Koto - Guitar

Erkki Silvennoinen - Bass