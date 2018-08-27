OMNIUM GATHERUM Release Unboxing Video For Upcoming Album, The Burning Cold

Finnish melodic death metal masters Omnium Gatherum have released an unboxing video for their upcoming album The Burning Cold, out this Friday, August 31st. Watch below. Head here to pre-order all physical and digital formats.

The cover artwork for the album was once again created by Olli-Pekka Lappalainen, who has been responsible for every single artwork for the band since the very first demo. The Burning Cold was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö and produced and engineered by Teemu Aalto.

The Burning Cold tracklisting:

"The Burning"

"Gods Go First"

"Refining Fire"

"Rest In Your Heart"

"Over The Battlefield"

"The Fearless Entity"

"Be The Sky"

"Driven By Conflict"

"The Frontline"

"Planet Scale"

"Cold"

Unboxing video:

"Refining Fire" video:

"Gods Go First" video:

Lineup:

Jukka Pelkonen - Vocals

Markus Vanhala - Guitar

Tuomo Latvala - Drums

Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards

Joonas Koto - Guitar

Erkki Silvennoinen - Bass