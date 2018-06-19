OMNIUM GATHERUM Reveal New Album Artwork, Tracklisting

Omnium Gatherum’s new studio album The Burning Cold will see a worldwide release on August 31st via Century Media Records. The band has now revealed the cover artwork, which was once again created by Olli-Pekka Lappalainen, who has been responsible for every single artwork for the band since the very first demo.

The Burning Cold was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö and produced and engineered by Teemu Aalto.

The Burning Cold tracklisting:

"The Burning"

"Gods Go First"

"Refining Fire"

"Rest In Your Heart"

"Over The Battlefield"

"The Fearless Entity"

"Be The Sky"

"Driven By Conflict"

"The Frontline"

"Planet Scale"

"Cold"

Lineup:

Jukka Pelkonen - Vocals

Markus Vanhala - Guitar

Tuomo Latvala - Drums

Aapo Koivisto - Keyboards

Joonas Koto - Guitar

Erkki Silvennoinen - Bass