OMNIUM GATHERUM To Launch The Burning Cold Over Europe 2018 Tour Next Week With WOLFHEART, NOTHGARD

Finnish melodic death metal band, Omnium Gatherum, starts their European album release tour this month with their winterish countrymen of Wolfheart. Both bands are celebrating their just released albums and this tour is also joined by German epic metal newcomers, Nothgard.

Tour dates:

November

7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Kaiserkeller

9 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

10 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCANN

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

13 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

15 - Essen, Germany - Turock

16 - London, England - The Dome

17 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

18 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

19 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

21 - Madrid, Spain - Copernico

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Boveda

23 - Lyon, France - MJC O'Totem

24 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

25 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof