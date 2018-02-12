OMOPHAGIA To Hit The Studio Later This Year; Band To Tour Europe With IMMOLATION, FULL OF HELL
Continuing to support their 2016 Unique Leader debut, In The Name Of Chaos, Swiss death metal group Omophagia have announced that they will be taking part in this year's Atonement II European tour alongside the mighty Immolation, Full Of Hell, and Monument Of Misanthropy. The tour, which features Omophagia from March 15th - 27th, will see this devastating lineup crushing audiences throughout a large portion of mainland Europe.
March
15 - Warszawa, Poland - Proxima
16 - Lodz, Poland - Magnetofon
17 - Bielsko-Biala, Poland - Rudeboy
18 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
19 - Bologna, Italy - Freakout
21 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
22 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
23 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca
24 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club
25 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom
26 - Valencia, Spain - Rock City
27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
Omophagia will be entering the studio later this year to record their second release for Unique Leader and follow-up to 2016's In The Name Of Chaos. More news very soon.
Omophagia will continue to crush audiences throughout Europe with appearances at this year's Metal Days Festival in Slovenia and Grabbenacht Fest in Schriesheim Germany alongside such heavy metal giants as Judas Priest, Behemoth, Watain, Cannibal Corpse, Ingested, Shining, and Teethgrinder.