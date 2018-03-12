ON THORNS I LAY - Aegean Sorrow Streaming In Its Entirety

Long-running death doom collective On Thorns I Lay unveiled their new full-length, Aegean Sorrow, today via Alone Records. The complete album is available for streaming via the audio player below:

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://alone-records.bandcamp.com/album/aegean-sorrow" href="http://alone-records.bandcamp.com/album/aegean-sorrow">Aegean Sorrow by On Thorns I Lay</a>

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Aegean Sorrow”

“Erevos”

“In Emerald Eyes”

“Olethros Part I”

“Olethros Part II”

“The Final Truth”

“A Sign Of Sadness”

“Skotos”

Aegean Sorrow was captured at Devasoundz Studios by Fotis Benardo (Rotting Christ, Septic Flesh) and mixed and mastered at Unisound AB Studio by Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Bloodbath, Incision). Easily among the most intense records of their more than 20-year career, Aegean Sorrow fuses seemingly clashing concepts of catchy melodies and an incessantly mournful ambiance throughout. "We never stopped listening to our favorite albums - simple atmospheric doom death metal music since our formative years - so this is how Aegean Sorrow was created," the band notes. "It is a mix taken from our first demos and our first four albums back in the '90s, but with a modern sound. It is exactly what we love to hear, first of all, as fans. No trends, just pure feelings and music. Aegean Sorrow is the music we have dreamed of since we were teenagers. Waves of emotions flow over and over; it is a magical journey into the depth of our soul."

"Erevos" video:

"Olethros Part II":

“Aegean Sorrow” lyric video: