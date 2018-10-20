ON THORNS I LAY Reveal “In Emerald Eyes” Lyric Video

On Thorns I Lay have just unleashed a new lyric video entitled "In Emerald Eyes", taken from their latest full length album Aegean Sorrow released last March by Alone Records Spain.

Once again, the video is the work of Greek graphic designer Manthos Stergiou.

The band will be headlining next Saturday November 3rd in Athens the first edition of The Room Of Doom Festival together with Ocean of Grief, Decemberance and Marche Funebre.

Aegean Sorrow was captured at Devasoundz Studios by Fotis Benardo (Rotting Christ, Septic Flesh) and mixed and mastered at Unisound AB Studio by Dan Swanö (Edge Of Sanity, Bloodbath, Incision). Easily among the most intense records of their more than 20-year career, Aegean Sorrow fuses seemingly clashing concepts of catchy melodies and an incessantly mournful ambiance throughout. "We never stopped listening to our favorite albums - simple atmospheric doom death metal music since our formative years - so this is how Aegean Sorrow was created," the band notes. "It is a mix taken from our first demos and our first four albums back in the '90s, but with a modern sound. It is exactly what we love to hear, first of all, as fans. No trends, just pure feelings and music. Aegean Sorrow is the music we have dreamed of since we were teenagers. Waves of emotions flow over and over; it is a magical journey into the depth of our soul."

