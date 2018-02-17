ON THORNS I LAY Streaming “Erevos” Video

Aegean Sorrow, the impending new full-length from Greek death/doom veterans On Thorns I Lay, will see release this March via Alone Records. In advance of its official unveiling, the summons the video "Erevos" for public consumption.

On Thorns I Lay's Aegean Sorrow will see release on CD and digital formats via Alone Records and on vinyl via The Vinyl Division on March 12th with preorders to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Aegean Sorrow”

“Erevos”

“In Emerald Eyes”

“Olethros Part I”

“Olethros Part II”

“The Final Truth”

“A Sign Of Sadness”

“Skotos”

"Erevos" video:

"Olethros II":

“Aegean Sorrow” lyric video: