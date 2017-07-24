ON TOP To Release Top Dollar EP In August, "Lovin' The Devil" Streaming Now

On August 18th, Philly hard rockers On Top make a triumphant return to Horror Pain Gore Death with their new EP, Top Dollar.

On Top welcome brand new guitar whiz kid Ric Haas (Mach 22) to the fold alongside of long standing members Jaron Gulino on vocals / bass, and Danny Piselli on drums. On Top are back to their roots showcasing faster tempos, heavier riffs and bigger hooks than ever before.

Top Dollar features a raw, edgier sound that was recorded by Joe DeLuca at Why Me Recording in Gibbsboro, NJ, and was mixed / mastered by Chris "The Wizard" Collier at CM21 Productions.

Tracklisting:

"Lovin' The Devil"

"Walk The Walk"

"Everything"

"This Way"

Pre-order the CD for only $8 ​at this location, or the digital download for $4.44 here. Check out a stream of "Lovin' The Devil" via the YouTube clip below.

(Band photo by Dan Williams)