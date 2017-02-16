ONCE HUMAN Debut “Dark Matter” Music Video

Once Human, featuring former Machine Head guitarist Logan Mader, have debuted their new music video for "Dark Matter”, a track from their new album, Evolution, due for release tomorrow, February 17th, via earMUSIC/eOne. Watch the new video below.

Vocalist Lauren Hart states: “This vicious new track, “Dark Matter”, is about the dark energy in the world that affects us at our core. You can hold on to it and let it destroy you or you can let it flow through you and grow above it. It is there to strengthen you; letting it destroy you is a choice."

Logan Mader further adds: "We worked with director Brian Cox (Gemini Syndrome) for this video. We gave him complete creative control over the imagery and he did not disappoint. He read the lyrics and was inspired. We are really happy wirh how it came out and hope you enjoy it."

Armed with this track and the eight others comprising Evolution, Once Human intend to build on the groundwork laid down by the two tours they did in support of their debut, and make it damn clear that this is a band to be taken seriously.

“It’s only been a little more than a year since we put out our first record, but we were so driven by the new sound that we forged that we needed to get back into the studio and capture it,” Mader states. “It was also important to prove to people that this is a real band. It’s not just a project I felt like doing on a whim, this is a band that’s going to have a full career, and now we’re really getting started.”

Evolution is not just the title of Once Human’s sophomore release, it’s an armor-plated declaration. Having made waves with their 2015 debut, The Life I Remember, the band have dramatically progressed beyond the melodic death metal sound of that release into something more complex, emotional, distinct, and devastatingly heavy.

“Having been focused on recording, producing and developing bands, I had not picked up the guitar out of passion for twelve years but as soon as I started writing with Lauren I fell in love with what we were making, and I wanted to play in the band and get back on stage,” states Logan Mader.

With the lineup rounded out by drummer Dillon Trollope, bassist Damien Rainaud and guitarists Skyler Howren and recent recruit Max Karon, everything about Evolution makes it clear that this is a band pushing itself to deliver something that truly stands apart. “Our first record was getting the ball rolling, but now it’s as if we’re a totally different band. We really found our sound and our identity, it’s quite unique and I think what we’re doing is really on fire.”

With the intensity and range of Hart’s roar having drastically increased, she unleashes it across complex and constantly shifting time signatures, and thick, contorted riffs that land with sledgehammer force. However, this is not only about bludgeoning the listener into submission, the violence often juxtaposed with eerie atmospherics and dark melodies to create something with great depth.

Tracklisting:

“Flock Of Flesh”

“Eye Of Chaos”

“Mass Murder Frenzy”

“Gravity”

“Dark Matter”

“Paragon”

“Drain”

“Killers For The Cure”

“Passenger”

“Gravity” video:

“Eye Of Chaos” video: