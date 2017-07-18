ONCE HUMAN Guitarist / Metal Producer LOGAN MADER Joins Forces With DRAGONFORCE Drummer GEE ANZALONE In Extreme Music Performance Academy

Metal producer Logan Vader (ex-Machine Head and Soulfly, current Once Human guitarist) has officially joined forces with DragonForce drummer, teacher and drum coach, Gee Anzalone, in his new Extreme Music Performance Academy, the first all star music school in the world, based in Milano, Italy.

Commented Logan: “Working with Extreme Music Academy is a great opportunity for Gee and I to discover and develop new talent while making amazing albums. We will also be sharing production knowledge and expert recording techniques for students and clients interested in expanding their own studio skill sets.”

Gee states: “Logan is the producer we needed to push our academy to the top level of professionalism. He produced and mixed albums for DevilDriver, Gojira, Five Finger Death Punch, Septic Flesh, W.A.S.P., Dagoba, Devil You Know, Butcher Babies, Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy and Once Human, and we want to give our students and customers the chance to record their songs, their ideas and albums with the top level producer in metal and rock music! I’m so excited to start this new adventure as drum coach, following the drummers step by step during their recording sessions with Logan!”

