ONCE HUMAN Release Studio Version Of MACHINE HEAD Cover "Davidian"; Audio Streaming

While the release of Once Human’s first ever live album Stage Of Evolution just around the corner (September 28th via earMUSIC), the band surprises their fans with a treat and releases a studio cover version of Machine Head’s “Davidian” from their 1994 debut album Burn My Eyes.

Once Human front man and guitarist Logan Mader, who was the original guitarist in Machine Head says: “We had a lot of fun recording our cover of 'Davidian'. For me it was very nostalgic as an original performer and co-writer of the song. We released it on our last album but only as a bonus track for the Japanese market. After receiving many messages and seeing comments from fans outside of Japan wanting to hear the song, we decided to release it worldwide so anyone can stream it or buy it now. Burn My Eyes just turned 24 years old but the album still stands up as a memorable and influential album. This is our tribute to a great band and a timeless song.”

The track has been released as digital download, streaming single as well as song-stream video (below). Buy or stream it here.

Stage Of Evolution is the consequential mutation of the Evolution album from studio to stage. It was recorded during last year's US tour and features songs from the studio album. Pre-order your copy now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Eye Of Chaos"

"Killers For The Cure"

"Mass Murder Frenzy"

"Gravity"

"Passenger"

"Pick Your Poison"

"Paragon"

"Davidian" (featuring Fred Leclercq)

"Flock Of Flesh"



"Flock Of Flesh":

"Eye Of Chaos" video: