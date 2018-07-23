ONCE HUMAN - Stage Of Evolution Live Album Due In September

Once Human will release their first ever live album, Stage Of Evolution, on September 28th via earMusic. Listen to the official stream for the first single, "Flock Of Flesh", below. It's now available as an instant grat track.

Having made waves with their 2015 debut, The Life I Remember, Once Human have dramatically progressed beyond the melodic death metal sound of that release into something more complex, emotional, distinct, and devastatingly heavy.

Evolution was not just the title of Once Human's sophomore release last year — it was an armor-plated declaration. And it evolved into something big. The video for their lead-off single "Eye Of Chaos" has hit more than 7.5 million views on YouTube alone, and can be seen below.

Stage Of Evolution is the consequential mutation of the Evolution album from studio to stage. It was recorded during last year's US tour and features songs from the studio album. It also includes a cover of Machine Head's "Davidian", a track from their 1994 debut album Burn My Eyes, co-written by Once Human's Logan Mader, whose name will be familiar to metalheads not only as the original guitarist in Machine Head and his late '90s stint in Soulfly, but also for his production and mixing work on records from the likes of Gojira, Fear Factory, and Devildriver.

Beside singer Lauren Hart unleashing her forceful voice, the track also features guest vocals by Fred Leclercq of Sinsaeneum and Dragonforce.

"I know it's uncommon for a band who is not headlining to record a live album. We were able to pull it off because today's technology and compact size of the necessary gear is a part of our everyday monitoring system. We had loads of fun on tour with Dragonforce. I'm so glad we captured a nice piece of it to share with all our fans," said Mader.

With the lineup rounded out by drummer Dillon Trollope, bassist Damien Rainaud, and guitarist Max Karon, everything about Evolution, and its live counterpart Stage Of Evolution, makes it clear that this is a band pushing itself to deliver something that truly stands apart.

Tracklisting:

"Eye Of Chaos"

"Killers For The Cure"

"Mass Murder Frenzy"

"Gravity"

"Passenger"

"Pick Your Poison"

"Paragon"

"Davidian" (featuring Fred Leclercq)

"Flock Of Flesh"

Pre-order your copy now at this location.