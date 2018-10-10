ONCE HUMAN Vocalist LAUREN HART Reads "Mean" YouTube Comments (Video)

In the clip below, Once Human vocalist Lauren Hart reads some comments about her and the band posted on YouTube. The headline for the clip is misleading, as only a portion of the comments are negative.

Once Human are streaming the track "Eye Of Chaos", featured on the band's first ever live album Stage Of Evolution, released on September 28th via earMUSIC. Listen below.

Stage Of Evolution is the consequential mutation of the Evolution album from studio to stage. It was recorded during last year's US tour and features songs from the studio album. Pre-order your copy now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Eye Of Chaos"

"Killers For The Cure"

"Mass Murder Frenzy"

"Gravity"

"Passenger"

"Pick Your Poison"

"Paragon"

"Davidian" (featuring Fred Leclercq)

"Flock Of Flesh"

"Eye Of Chaos":

"Flock Of Flesh":

While the release of Stage Of Evolution just around the corner , the band recently surprised their fans with a studio cover version of Machine Head’s “Davidian” from their 1994 debut album Burn My Eyes.