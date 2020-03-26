ONE DESIRE Premier "Shadowman" Music Video

Finnish hard rockers, One Desire, have released a video for "Shadowman", the opening track of their upcoming second album, Midnight Empire, out on May 22 via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the clip below, and pre-order/save the album here.

One Desire released their self-titled debut to massive acclaim. With a true hit single, "Hurt" (nearly 2 million views on YouTube, 3 million streams on Spotify) the band found their way to the forefront of the melodic rock scene. A couple of successful European tours with Eclipse and H.E.A.T were followed by more dates and festivals through the end of 2017, before the band headed back to the studio to start work on their sophomore release.

In the works for a little over two years, the resulting album Midnight Empire generously repays the long wait the fans have had to suffer for new music from the band. It’s a more mature, at times adventurous, album, but still with an unbelievable hookiness that fans know and love from the debut. This is simply your album of the year if you like, no LOVE melodic rock. It’s going to be quite impossible to top this.

Tracklisting:

"Shadowman"

"After You’re Gone"

"Down And Dirty"

"Godsent Extasy"

"Through The Fire"

"Heroes"

"Rio"

"Battlefield Of Love"

"Killer Queen"

"Only When I Breathe"

"Shadowman" video:

"After You're Gone" video:

Lineup:

André Linman - lead vocals, guitars

Jimmy Westerlund - guitars, bg vocals, lead vocals (5)

Ossi Sivula - drums

Jonas Kuhlberg - bass

(Photo - Nadi Hammouda)