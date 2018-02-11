ONEGODLESS Auditioning Drummers

After a mysterious rehearsal incident, drummer Yuma van Eekelen is no longer drumming with Dutch stoner groove metal band OneGodLess. The band is currently auditioning drummers.

The band states: "It all happened really fast. Yuma kept saying the bass was too loud.. After some time, he walked over to the amps to turn it down. Next thing we know, Yuma was crushed under the bass amps. Even though Yuma is pretty gigantic, he apparently was no match for the heaviness of the riffs..."

Yuma can be seen in OneGodLess' music video "The Calm":

Interested drummers can apply by sending an email to the band at onegodlessofficial@gmail.com.

In a world full of musicians, home studios, bands and their respective originality, OneGodLess decides to bring nothing new. Since everything already has been done, and everything else won't be worth making, these brave young men decide to do something entirely different: acknowledge their total lack of cutting edge, thriving in genuine unoriginality. Without copying other bands, they proudly walk this beaten path of metal. This band makes a mixture of metal rock and blues like many bands you've heard of before, going from Pantera and Black Sabbath to Down and Black Label Society.

To make sure there's no misunderstanding about the style of music, OneGodLess created their own musical genre: HEAVYSTONERBLUESGROOVEROCKSLUDGEMETAL. OneGodLess' heavily riff oriented music trades speed and technical prowess for groove and feel, boldly going where many bands have gone before. It is a grooving metal machine that does not stop until you're beating your head to the sound of the riffs. Metal to make you move and groove, yet staying hard and heavy.

Band mastermind Robin Zielhorst (session bass player, ex-Cynic, ex-Blue Man Group, Exivious, Our Oceans and solo artist), founded the band in 2013, and after some initial lineup changes found like-minded forces in Pieter Verpaalen (ex-Textures), Yordi Lopez (Red Eyes, 3D Monster) and Yuma van Eekelen (Exivious, ex-Pestilence). After the release of their 2014 EP The Beaten Path, OneGodLess hit the studio in 2016 to record their debut album Mourner. Mixed by Tymon Kruidenier, this album will rock your socks off, combining the genre's typical riffs and feel with a modern yet natural sound. This album was released on June 9th, 2017.

OneGodLess is:

Robin Zielhorst - bass

Pieter Verpaalen - vocals

Yordi Lopez - guitar

TBA - drums

(Photo - Robin Zielhorst)