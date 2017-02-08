ONI Release “Kanvas” Drum Playthrough Video

Progressive metal band Oni have released a drum playthrough video for “Kanvas”, a track from their new album, Ironshore, out now via Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records. Find the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Barn Burner”

“Eternal Recurrence”

“The Only Cure”

“The Science”

“Spawn And Feed”

“Chasing Ecstasy”

“Kanvas”

“Thrive”

“Coast To Coast”

“Kanvas” drum playthrough:

“The Only Cure” video:

“Barn Burner” lyric video:

“Eternal Recurrence” video: