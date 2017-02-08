ONI Release “Kanvas” Drum Playthrough Video
February 8, 2017, an hour ago
Progressive metal band Oni have released a drum playthrough video for “Kanvas”, a track from their new album, Ironshore, out now via Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records. Find the new clip below.
Tracklisting:
“Barn Burner”
“Eternal Recurrence”
“The Only Cure”
“The Science”
“Spawn And Feed”
“Chasing Ecstasy”
“Kanvas”
“Thrive”
“Coast To Coast”
“Kanvas” drum playthrough:
“The Only Cure” video:
“Barn Burner” lyric video:
“Eternal Recurrence” video: