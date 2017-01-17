ONI Release Music Video For “The Only Cure” Featuring LAMB OF GOD’s Randy Blythe

January 17, 2017, 16 minutes ago

news heavy metal oni randy blythe lamb of god

2016 was a breakout year for progressive metal band Oni, who proved their lasting prowess with the release of their debut album Ironshore, toured with heavy metal greats such as Max & Iggor Cavalera and Children Of Bodom, and tore up the stage at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest with Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God.

Oni is returning with a new music video for one of their most ferocious, groovy tracks, "The Only Cure" - featuring guest vocals from none other than Randy Blythe himself. The music video, directed and edited by Abraham Roofeh, doubles as a petrifying, serial killer-themed horror film - rapidly cutting to scenes of Oni and Blythe setting the soundtrack. Watch 'The Only Cure' now, exclusively via billboard.com.

Jake Oni tells Billboard: "'The Only Cure' is one of the stronger songs on the album. It's a good representation of our current sound and where we will be going."

Guest vocalist Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God adds: "What a super creepy video! Horror fans will love it - the production is Hollywood film-quality. It looks like something out of a SAW or Hostel movie. I had a lot of fun with the ONI guys recording this track, and it's cool to see the music set to such dramatic scenery. Nightmares…"

