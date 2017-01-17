ONI Release Music Video For “The Only Cure” Featuring LAMB OF GOD’s Randy Blythe

2016 was a breakout year for progressive metal band Oni, who proved their lasting prowess with the release of their debut album Ironshore, toured with heavy metal greats such as Max & Iggor Cavalera and Children Of Bodom, and tore up the stage at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest with Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God.

Oni is returning with a new music video for one of their most ferocious, groovy tracks, "The Only Cure" - featuring guest vocals from none other than Randy Blythe himself. The music video, directed and edited by Abraham Roofeh, doubles as a petrifying, serial killer-themed horror film - rapidly cutting to scenes of Oni and Blythe setting the soundtrack. Watch 'The Only Cure' now, exclusively via billboard.com.

Jake Oni tells Billboard: "'The Only Cure' is one of the stronger songs on the album. It's a good representation of our current sound and where we will be going."

Guest vocalist Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God adds: "What a super creepy video! Horror fans will love it - the production is Hollywood film-quality. It looks like something out of a SAW or Hostel movie. I had a lot of fun with the ONI guys recording this track, and it's cool to see the music set to such dramatic scenery. Nightmares…"