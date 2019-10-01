ONI Release New Digital Single “Alone”
Oni has released a new single, entitled "Alone" - taken from their upcoming EP, which will be unveiled soon. Produced by Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira, Trivium), "Alone" can be heard below:
With their influences rooted in progressive metal, Oni's sound can be compared to the genre's heavy hitters - The Human Abstract, Protest The Hero and Between The Buried And Me - yet they remain truly unique. "Alone" was co-written by Oni and Nick DePirro.
Oni's debut album, Ironshore (2016), took listeners on an absorbing ride that provided ample opportunity for head-banging, singing along and deep introspection. Fans can expect another crushing release when the band's EP drops in 2020.
Oni line-up:
Jake Oni - Vocals
Martin Andres - Guitar
Chase Bryant - Bass
Johnny D - Xylosynth
Joe Greulich - Drums