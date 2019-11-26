ONI To Release New Digital EP, Alone, In December; "Breathe Again" Single Streaming

On December 13, Oni will release a new digital EP, Alone, via Blacklight Media Records / Metal Blade Records. Produced by Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira, Trivium), Alone can be pre-ordered here. The new single, "Breathe Again", is available for streaming below, along with the title track.

Vocalist Jake Oni adds, "I've been working on new music for the last couple years and am very excited for 'Breathe Again' and the full Alone EP to release. More music coming soon!"

With their influences rooted in progressive metal, Oni's sound can be compared to the genre's heavy hitters - The Human Abstract, Protest The Hero and Between The Buried And Me - yet they remain truly unique. Oni's debut album, Ironshore (2016), took listeners on an absorbing ride that provided ample opportunity for head-banging, singing along and deep introspection. Fans can expect another crushing release when Alone drops this December.

Alone EP tracklisting:

"Alone"

"Rift"

"Dead Inside"

"Breathe Again"

"Faceless Portrait"

"Breathe Again":

"Alone":

Oni lineup:

Jake Oni - Vocals

Martin Andres - Guitar

Chase Bryant - Bass

Johnny D - Xylosynth

Joe Greulich - Drums