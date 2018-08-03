ONKEL TOM Featuring SODOM Legend TOM ANGELRIPPER Release New Single "Ich Finde Nur Metal Geil"; Official Video Available

His fans have been celebrating his current Zwischen Emscher & Lippe EP since mid-June. Now Ruhr rock icon Onkel Tom has announced the benchmark data of his latest album: Bier Ernst will be out on September 28th and consists of 21tracks on two CDs, titled - in accordance with their lyrical content - respectively Bier and Ernst.

The new digital single and video for the song "Ich Finde Nur Metal Geil" was released today (August 3rd). You can watch the video below.

The band comments: "The song 'Ich Finde Nur Metal Geil' ('I Like Metal Only') speaks to us from the bottom of our hearts. It owns everything that we like in metal music. Some classical stuff, some Thrash Metal, melodic guitars and a strong chorus. The video is the perfect movie, put in scene stylish and costly by Moritz 'Mumpi' Künster, to show what we meant with the song. It`s about the love to Metal Music, friendship, and a little bit of anarchy. We are Metal extremists!"

Bier and Ernst will be available on SPV/Steamhammer on DigiPak double CD, double vinyl LP (Gatefold) and for digital download. As hinted on Zwischen Emscher & Lippe, Onkel Tom aka Tom Angelripper presents himself on Bier Ernst more diverse and autonomous than ever before: Along with rock versions of the popular drinking and party ditties that Onkel Tom and his band are renowned for, Tom and his four comrades-in-arms - drummer Cornelius Rambadt, guitarists Marcel Mönnig and Klaus Nicodem, and bassist Marc Beste - have recorded a dozen original numbers.

Tom reveals what his fans can look forward to: “The title track of our recent EP and eight additional numbers on the Ernst CD present the band from a slightly different perspective. They’re songs full of passion for music, but of course also full of anger about people’s indifference that’s bound to destroy the world. Naturally it will also feature the new hit single, which will be supported by a very elaborate video clip. Get ready to be surprised! But don’t worry: the twelve songs on the Bier CD celebrate life, having a good time and sophisticated drinking. Our fans can rest assured that we’re as thirsty as ever and that we will quench that thirst with them at our shows.” Get ready for the Onkel Tom performance at Wacken 2018.

Tracklisting:

CD1 Bier

"Ich steh' an der Bar und ich habe kein Geld"

"Flasche zu Flasche"

"Wir trinken wenig"

"Bier, Bier, Bier ist die Seele vom Klavier"

"Durst ist schlimmer als Heimweh"

"Hätten wir lieber das Geld vergraben..."

"Was sind wir Männer doch für'n lustiger Verein"

"Jacky Cola"

"Durst wird duch Bier erst schön"

"Trunkenbold"

"Bier, Bier, Bier"

"Prost"

CD2 Ernst

"Ich finde nur Metal geil"

"Todgeweiht"

"Ich muss hier raus"

"Egal"

"Von Arschlöchern für Arschlöcher"

"Zwischen Emscher & Lippe"

"Auf dünnem Eis"

"Das blaue Buch des Lebens"

"Polizisten"

Tour dates:

August

4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

11 - Mannried, Switzerland - Mannried Open Air

September

14 - Grada Tenuta Primero, Italy - Beach Flair

December

26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage