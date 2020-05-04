ONSLAUGHT Announce New Vocalist DAVE GARNETT; New Album Track Teaser Streaming

UK thrash metal veterans, Onslaught, who recently parted ways with vocalist Sy Keeler, have announced his replacement, Dave Garnett, along with a new album track teaser.

Says the band: "We're extremely proud to now have Dave within the Onslaught ranks, Please give him a big 'THRASH METAL' welcome!"

Dave Garnett comments: "Naturally, like everyone, I was gutted to hear about the departure of Sy Keeler’ Onslaught's music and Sy's vocal style has been an influence of mine for many years, so it was a great honour for me to be asked by the band to fill these very BIG shoes. As the new voice of Onslaught, I want to honour Sy for his amazing performances over the years, while at the same time as bringing a new sound and energy to the band. With a new album set for release and so many live shows / festivals in the works, I will be extremely excited to step out on to the stage with great anticipation and give the fans what they deserve!!!"

