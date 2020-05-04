ONSLAUGHT Announce New Vocalist DAVE GARNETT; New Album Track Teaser Streaming
May 4, 2020, 28 minutes ago
UK thrash metal veterans, Onslaught, who recently parted ways with vocalist Sy Keeler, have announced his replacement, Dave Garnett, along with a new album track teaser.
Says the band: "We're extremely proud to now have Dave within the Onslaught ranks, Please give him a big 'THRASH METAL' welcome!"
Dave Garnett comments: "Naturally, like everyone, I was gutted to hear about the departure of Sy Keeler’ Onslaught's music and Sy's vocal style has been an influence of mine for many years, so it was a great honour for me to be asked by the band to fill these very BIG shoes. As the new voice of Onslaught, I want to honour Sy for his amazing performances over the years, while at the same time as bringing a new sound and energy to the band. With a new album set for release and so many live shows / festivals in the works, I will be extremely excited to step out on to the stage with great anticipation and give the fans what they deserve!!!"