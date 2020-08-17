ONSLAUGHT Land On German Charts For First Time Ever With Generation Antichrist Album

UK-based thrash metal trailblazers, Onslaught, burst into the official German charts for the first time ever and landed at # 52 with their brutal new album, Generation Antichrist.

A message states: "We are all so proud and thankful and say to everybody who was involved in this success, thank you for your work and effort and belief!!"

Onslaught’s new album was recorded at Dugout Studios in Uppsala, Sweden, with Grammy Award winning Daniel Bergstrand (Behemoth, In Flames, Meshuggah) at the helm, capturing the innovative band’s classic sound with a pristine modern production. On first listen, tracks such as the vicious album opener, “Strike Fast Strike Hard”, “Bow Down To The Clowns”, and “Religiousuicide” pin ears to the speakers and prove that a move to involve Bergstrand has given Onslaught an edge that even their definitive ‘80s years couldn’t quite capture.

Generation Antichrist is the first album to feature new vocalist Dave Garnett, replacing longtime frontman Sy Keeler. Garnett, who has stepped in on occasion to perform live with Onslaught, delivers a vocal performance on par with the brutal musical attack that is Generation Antichrist.

Order Generation Antichrist at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Rise To Power"

"Strike Fast Strike Hard"

"Bow Down To The Clowns"

"Generation Antichrist"

"All Seeing Eye"

"Addicted To The Smell Of Death"

"Empires Fall"

"Religiousuicide"

"A Perfect Day To Die"

“Bow Down To The Clowns" video:

“Religiousuicide” lyric video: