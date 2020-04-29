ONSLAUGHT Part Ways With Vocalist SY KEELER

UK thrash metal veterans, Onslaught, are parting ways with vocalist Sy Keeler. A statement from the band follows:

"It is with great sadness to announce that Sy Keeler will be leaving his role as vocalist of Onslaught. Due to the nature of the modern day music industry some things simply aren't sustainable year after year and Sy has now taken a different full time career path.

"We would like to wish Sy and his family all the very best on this new journey through life and give him huge thanks for his immense vocal performances in the band over the years. We've shared so many great experiences, made some very cool records and played some really amazing shows across the globe, unfortunately nothing lasts forever and for us as a band what doesn't kill us will once again make us stronger.

"Let's hope that Sy will come and make a few surprise guest appearances now and again in the future!"