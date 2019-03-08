ONSLAUGHT Release "A Perfect Day To Die" Single / Music Video; "A Little Nod To Our Sadly Departed Friends From MOTÖRHEAD," Says NIGE ROCKETT

UK thrash metal veterans, Onslaught, have released their new single and music video, "A Perfect Day To Die". Watch the clip below.

Nige Rockett comments: "We are super stoked to finally get some new material out to the fans, the first single to come from the new album is entitled 'A Perfect Day to Die' and is a little nod to our sadly departed friends from Motörhead who were a major influence for Onslaught from the very beginning. The track has been mixed by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Udo, Evergrey) and produced by ourselves and Pete Hinton (Saxon) it sounds so heavy with a super aggressive vibe, it really has a ton of potential!"

Onslaught performs next on May 24th at Pitfest 2019 in Drenthe, Netherlands. More shows to be announced soon.