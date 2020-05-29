ONSLAUGHT Release Official Lyric Video For New Song "Religiousuicide"

UK thrashers, Onslaught, have released a lyric video for the new song, "Religiousuicide", featured on their long-awaited new album, Generation Antichrist, out on August 7 via AFM Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the new video below.

“Me and the guys are so fucking psyched to finally get ‘Religiousuicide’ out into the public domain,” says guitarist Nige Rockett. “It’s one of the most intense, hate filled songs that Onslaught has ever written and it’s definitely one for the pit!”

Synonymous with the brilliance and endurance of today’s thrash metal movement, Onslaught is ready to set world on fire once again with one of the most ferocious thrash metal albums ever made in Generation Antichrist. The long-awaited new album was recorded at Dugout Studios in Uppsala, Sweden, with Grammy Award winning Daniel Bergstrand (Behemoth, In Flames, Meshuggah) at the helm, capturing Onslaught’s classic sound with a pristine modern production.

On first listen, tracks such as the vicious album opener, “Strike Fast Strike Hard,” “Bow Down To The Clowns,” and “Religiousuicide” pin ears to the speakers and prove that a move to involve Bergstrand has given Onslaught an edge that even their definitive ‘80s years couldn’t quite capture.

“When Daniel Bergstrand asked me how we wanted the mix, I said ‘Can you deliver us one of the most brutal and aggressive sounds ever heard in thrash metal?’” Rockett says. “I gotta say, he did an awesome job and I hope you all dig hearing it as much as we did for the first time!”

Generation Antichrist is the first album to feature new vocalist Dave Garnett, replacing longtime frontman Sy Keeler. Garnett, who has stepped in on occasion to perform live with Onslaught, delivers a vocal performance on par with the brutal musical attack that is Generation Antichrist.

Inspired by a world full of hatred, megalomaniacs and political madness, Onslaught is eager to unleash the new beast that is Generation Antichrist!

Tracklisting:

"Rise To Power"

"Strike Fast Strike Hard"

"Bow Down To The Clowns"

"Generation Antichrist"

"All Seeing Eye"

"Addicted To The Smell Of Death"

"Empires Fall"

"Religiousuicide"

"A Perfect Day To Die"

"Religiousuicide" lyric video: