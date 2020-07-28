ONSLAUGHT Release "Religiousuicide" Guitar Playthrough Video

UK-based thrash metal trailblazers, Onslaught, present a new guitar playthrough video for “Religiousuicide”, the first single from the band’s upcoming Generation Antichrist album, set for the release on August 7 via AFM Records.

“Probably the most intense track from the Generation Antichrist album, it's a full-on relentless MF from start to finish,” says guitarist Wayne Dorman. “We used a cool Chromatic pattern for the main riff before the fireworks kick in on the verses. It’s a hard workout to nail it super tight and I really had to get my shit together. Dave Garnett, our vocalist, shared the solo duties with me on this one. I really dig the contrast between the two styles, it's definitely a scorcher. I'm gonna be tabbing this one out sometime soon for this who are interested.”

“Religiousuicide” was recorded using Caparison C2 and Solar A Series guitars with the Neural DSP Fortin Cali Suite plugin for the guitar tones.

Guitarist and founding member Nige Rockett previously noted that “Religiousuicide”, “is one of the most intense, hate filled songs that Onslaught has ever written and it’s definitely one for the pit!” Watch the official lyric video for the song below.

Onslaught’s long-awaited new album was recorded at Dugout Studios in Uppsala, Sweden, with Grammy Award winning Daniel Bergstrand (Behemoth, In Flames, Meshuggah) at the helm, capturing the innovative band’s classic sound with a pristine modern production. On first listen, tracks such as the vicious album opener, “Strike Fast Strike Hard”, “Bow Down To The Clowns”, and “Religiousuicide” pin ears to the speakers and prove that a move to involve Bergstrand has given Onslaught an edge that even their definitive ‘80s years couldn’t quite capture.

Generation Antichrist is the first album to feature new vocalist Dave Garnett, replacing longtime frontman Sy Keeler. Garnett, who has stepped in on occasion to perform live with Onslaught, delivers a vocal performance on par with the brutal musical attack that is Generation Antichrist.

Pre-orders for Generation Antichrist are available at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Rise To Power"

"Strike Fast Strike Hard"

"Bow Down To The Clowns"

"Generation Antichrist"

"All Seeing Eye"

"Addicted To The Smell Of Death"

"Empires Fall"

"Religiousuicide"

"A Perfect Day To Die"

“Bow Down To The Clowns" video:

“Religiousuicide” lyric video: