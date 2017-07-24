ONSLAUGHT - Thrash ‘Till Death European Tour Dates Announced

Onslaught are one of the most explosive and controversial thrash bands ever to come out of The UK. Releasing three albums in the '80s (Power From Hell, The Force, In Search Of Sanity) they will be performing The Force in its entirety to celebrate the albumʼs 30th Anniversary.

Early 2016 saw the release of Live At the Slaughterhouse - a live DVD that celebrated the power and raw intensity of an Onslaught show. 2016 also saw Onslaught as the first international thrash metal band to play Vietnam; as well as touring China, Taiwan, Japan and Singapore.

The Onslaught continues as relentless and hungry as ever! The Force is back due to popular demand and the tour will be extended to Eastern EU this December for the very last time!

Joined by Denmarkʼs Artillery who are easily appointed as one of Europeʼs earliest exponents of thrash metal, this tour will pay homage to the glory of '80s thrash metal.

After touring in China, Japan, South and North America, Artillery released their last offering Penalty By Perception in 2016. They are now back on the road celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Terror Squad.

Join Onslaught and Artillery - with special guests Chronosphere and Exarsis - for an unforgettable journey fused with abrasive brutality, technicality and remarkable riffs which helped define the development of thrash metal through the years. Confirmed dates can be seen in the official tour poster, pictured below.

(Band photo by Ronald van De Baan)