ONSLAUGHT To Become First International Metal Band To Perform In Lebanon; Show Confirmed For June 2017

UK bashers Onslaught will perform at The Station in Beirut, Lebanon on June 10th as a climactic finish to the band's The Force 30th Anniversary world tour. Guitarist Nige Rockett comments:

"This is something really special for us and a huge honor for Onslaught to be invited to perform in Lebanon. We have no idea what to expect, but I know it's gonna be another crazy, amazing adventure."

Watch the band's official Facebook page here for updates.

AFM Records released Onslaught’s new CD/DVD, Live At The Slaughterhouse, back in February. The set was recorded over two shows in the UK, in Bristol and London.

Live At The Slaughterhouse tracklisting:

“The Sound Of Violence”

“Killing Peace”

“Chaos Is King”

“Let There Be Death”

“Children Of The Sand”

“Rest In Pieces”

“66 Fucking 6”

“Destroyer Of Worlds”

“In Search Of Sanity”

“Fight With The Beast”

“Metal Forces”

“Onslaught (Power From Hell)”

“Thermonuclear Devastation”

DVD bonus material:

- 20-minute documentary

- "66 Fucking 6" music video

- teaser

(Photo - Ronald van De Baan)