ONSLAUGHT To Release Generation Antichrist Album In August; Details Revealed

UK thrashers, Onslaught, will release their long-awaited new album, entitled Generation Antichrist, via AFM Records on August 7. The album, mixed by Grammy Award winning producer Daniel Bergstrand at Dugout Studios in Uppsala, Sweden, is the follow up to the band's VI album. You can pre-order Generation Antichrist here.

Generation Antichrist will be the first album to feature new vocalist Dave Garnett, who recently replaced long term frontman, Sy Keeler.

Guitarist Nige Rockett comments: "Wow, we’re stoked to ﬁnally get this new album ready to go, It’s been a huge challenge to get everything finalized in light of recent events around the the world. We’ve had to bend a few rules and do things in very unconventional ways to make it work, but we got it done.

"I gotta say this is one brutal record and could be a real game-changer for the future of Onslaught, It’s a very earthy and extremely raw sounding album, we held back lot on the technology, and I think Daniel Bergstrand did an unbelievable job on the mix.

"Everyone really stepped up to the plate massively on Generation Antichrist but I have to single out our new vocalist Dave Garnett for smashing the vocals out of the park. It’s an unenviable task to follow in the big shoes of Sy Keeler but he’s made this album his own and in his own very cool style, I’m sure he’s gonna be hugely popular with the fans."

Tracklisting:

"Rise To Power"

"Strike Fast Strike Hard"

"Bow Down To The Clowns"

"Generation Antichrist"

"All Seeing Eye"

"Addicted To The Smell Of Death"

"Empires Fall"

"Religiousuicide"

"A Perfect Day To Die"

The band recently introduced new singer Dave Garnett, along with a new album track teaser.

