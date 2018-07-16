ONSLAUGHT To Unveil New Lineup At Bloodstock Open Air In August; First Photo Revealed

UK thrash metal veterans Onslaught will unveil their new lineup on the main stage at Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Hall in Derbyshire, England on Friday, August 10th.

Longstanding members Nige Rockett (guitar), Sy Keeler (vocals) and Jeff Williams (bass) will be joined by James Perry (drums) and Wayne Dorman (guitar).

Nige Rockett comments: “The band is genuinely sounding more powerful and aggressively focused than ever before! James has been a great friend of the band for many years and is one hell of a drummer, a complete thrashing machine, so solid and lighting fast. Exactly the same applies to Wayne, he's the perfect fit for the Onslaught, an awesome all round guitarist, his lead playing is full on 'metal', no bullshit, exactly what you would expect to hear in our music! The Bloodstock show is gonna be explosive in the extreme.! We'll see you in the pit!"

Onslaught announced back in March that drummer Mic Hourihan and guitarist Iain "GT" Davies made the decision to leave the band soon after the last tour finished in order to concentrate on their other bands and projects.