ONSLAUGHT’s NIGE ROCKETT Reflects On In Search Of Sanity – “I Was Never A Massive Fan Of The Album”

Onslaught guitarist Nige Rockett spoke to Metal-Rules about the band’s new album, Generation Antichrist, his passion for metal and punk, lineup changes, and more.

Speaking about 1989’s In Search Of Sanity, their only record with Grim Reaper singer Steve Grimmett, Rockett said, “I was never a massive fan of the album as much as I loved the songs. I think the songs are great. We re-recorded ‘In Search Of Sanity’ track, when we were in the studio this time. You can imagine that track with the production on the new album and David (Garnett, new vocalist) singing and his sound’s incredible. If that had come out in 1989 it would have been immense, because it sounds so good. I’m sure you will hear it very soon.”

Rockett went on to say, “It sounds good. I’ve fallen in love with the songs again, because I know what they’re going to sound like and that track sounds amazing. It’s still exactly the same track, but it just got the sign and the aggression and the energy, and the anger that it should have had originally. That was the problem. Polygram (Records) took all that away from us. They stripped it down into more commercial. They wanted Onslaught to be the kind of UK version of Metallica and that was never going to happen and it destroyed the band really.”

UK-based thrash metal trailblazers, Onslaught, burst into the official German charts for the first time ever and landed at # 52 with their brutal new album, Generation Antichrist.

A message states: "We are all so proud and thankful and say to everybody who was involved in this success, thank you for your work and effort and belief!!"

Onslaught’s new album was recorded at Dugout Studios in Uppsala, Sweden, with Grammy Award winning Daniel Bergstrand (Behemoth, In Flames, Meshuggah) at the helm, capturing the innovative band’s classic sound with a pristine modern production. On first listen, tracks such as the vicious album opener, “Strike Fast Strike Hard”, “Bow Down To The Clowns”, and “Religiousuicide” pin ears to the speakers and prove that a move to involve Bergstrand has given Onslaught an edge that even their definitive ‘80s years couldn’t quite capture.

Generation Antichrist is the first album to feature new vocalist Dave Garnett, replacing longtime frontman Sy Keeler. Garnett, who has stepped in on occasion to perform live with Onslaught, delivers a vocal performance on par with the brutal musical attack that is Generation Antichrist.

