Ontario’s BOREALIS – New Album Out In March

Ontario progressive power metal act Borealis will release their new album The Offering on March 23rd via AFM Records. Preorders are available at this location.

"The Offering is our best creation yet, it's a mix of Fall From Grace and Purgatory with an atmospheric twist. We feel better than ever and can't wait to take this album on the road." - Matt Marinelli (vocals)

The Offering now marks the return of the five Canadians with an album full of new material. But it is also a premiere for the band in a different way. As Marinelli explains, The Offering describes a story concept resulting from an interest in cults sparked by his fascination for horror movies. “The album follows the creation, rise and ultimate demise of a cult who practices human, more specifically child sacrifice. They believe this method of belief, sacrifice and devotion will bring an end to the suffering of humanity, as well as bring back the innocence of mankind that was lost to greed and industrialism. However, due to their lack of respect to powers greater than themselves, they unwittingly create a deity out of the sacrificed kid, whom ultimately delivers punishment due to their injustice. The men in the cult are too self-consumed with their righteous quest, they've completely overlooked the fact that children are the true key to restoring and preserving lost innocence.”

Underlined by this story concept the album again delivers forceful, sometimes progressive metal riffs which are accompanied by epic melodies and Matt Marinelli’s expressive voice which elegantly guides through the twelve songs. The dense atmosphere Borealis are creating with this mixture adds a depth to “The Offering” which only few others can achieve and which will amaze fans of bands like Evergrey, Kamelot or Nocturnal Rites.

The Offering was produced and mixed again by drummer Sean Dowell, who was also responsible for mastering this time.

Tracklisting:

“The Fire Between Us”

“Sign Of No Return”

“The Offering”

“River”

“The Second Son”

“The Devil’s Hand”

“Into The Light”

“Scarlet Angel”

“The Awakening”

“The Path”

“Forever Lost”

“The Ghosts Of Innocence”