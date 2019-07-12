Ontario’s CECILE MONIQUE Reveals Eerie Music Video “Break”

Canadian independent Gothic/symphonic metal artist Cecile Monique has released “Break,” her latest single and music video.

The video was filmed on location at Toronto’s The Imaginarium, an immersive escape room crafted by former set designers in the Canadian broadcast industry.

“When we were scouting locations for the Break video and stumbled upon The Imaginarium, I knew instantly that their Grand Wilshire Hotel escape room would be the perfect location for the shoot. As soon as we walked in, we all felt like we were on the set of a Stephen King movie! It just had the perfect, chilling atmosphere and so many impressive little details that made it the perfect complement to the feel of the song,” says Cecile Monique of the video shoot.

The single will also be released to streaming platforms and will feature a previously-unreleased bonus remix.

“The Break remix showcases an alternate version of the song that highlights a more industrial, ambient take with a hint of darkwave, which definitely channels my gothic roots in a new way. This is the first time that I’m featuring a remix of one of my original songs and I hope that it will also be a way for new listeners of other styles of music to encounter my work.”

Cecile Monique’s debut album, Genesis, is also available on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and all major digital platforms worldwide. Physical CD copies are also available at select Sunrise Records stores in Canada, and autographed album and merch bundles are also available through Cecile Monique’s official store.