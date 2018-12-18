Ontario’s GYPSY CHIEF GOLIATH Sign With Kozmik Artifactz For Release Masters Of Space And Time Album

Ontario's stoner metal heavyweights Gypsy Chief Goliath have signed with legendary German based record label Kozmik Artifactz. The label proudly announces that the band's massive fourth full-length recording, Masters Of Space And Time, will see worldwide release on February 22nd. The album art, track listing, and more have been issued.

Gypsy Chief Goliath was originally established in 2009 by Al Yeti Bones, formerly of The Mighty Nimbus, Georgian Skull, and Mister Bones. The five-piece sonic wrecking crew - Bones, as well as Adam Saitti, Darren Brush, Dustin Black, John Serio, and Mark Calcott - has been building quite the name for themselves in the last decade, not just in Canada, but globally throughout the underground music scene. The band can be best described as a blend of '70s classic rock/heavy metal with elements of '90s stoner rock and grunge, as displayed on their prior three LPs released through the likes of Black Vulture Records and Pitch Black Records.

Surging with forty-two minutes of Gypsy Chief Goliath's dependably thundering riffs and deep grooves, Masters Of Space And Time is quite different from previous work as the band continues to focus on writing more diverse material, avoiding simple pigeonholing of their sound and opting for a much more dynamic storytelling roller coaster style. The album was recorded at Empire Recording Studios in Windsor, Ontario, co-produced by Adam Michalczuk, Nick Kinnish, and Al Yeti Bones, engineered by Adam Michalczuk, mixed by Nick Kinnish, with additional tracking by Bones. The tracks were mastered by Phil Demetro at Lacquer Channel and the album completed with cover art by Will De Villers.

Kozmik Artifactz will release Masters Of Space And Time on LP, CD, and all digital services worldwide on February 22nd. Watch for audio samples, preorders, and more to be issued in the days ahead.

Gypsy Chief Goliath will support the album live, with a show booked in London, Ontario for January 12th, and more tour dates for the new year to be announced shortly.

Tracklisting:

“City Of Ghosts”

“Highway Man”

“Low Cost Of High Living”

“Stranger Desires”

“Sun Prelude”

“Into The Sun”

“Crash N’ Burn”

“Masters Of Space And Time”

(Photo by: Syx Langemann)