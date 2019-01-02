OOMPH! Launch Teaser #2 For Upcoming "Tausend Mann Und Ein Befehl" Music Video

Germany's Oomph! will release their new album, Ritual, on January 18th via Napalm Records. The band have launched a second teaser for the upcoming video for the album opener, "Tausend Mann und ein Befehl". Watch two teasers below:

Teaser #1:

Teaser #2:

Since their founding back in 1990, Oomph! have been leaders in the scene and have created their very own version of hard rock music. Along their journey they were never afraid of fusing any influences. This courage was rewarded by creating their own niche between metal, industrial, EBM and gothic. They have shaped a new musical genre in Germany with bands such as Rammstein, who have named Oomph! as one of their influences.

"Our most aggressive, heaviest and darkest album in a while," singer Dero says in regards to the upcoming Ritual album.

The band states: "This album contains 100% Oomph! We wrote, produced and mixed everything in our own recording studio! We used our time in between two tours to get some fresh and very inspiring impact of the recent live experiences and composed the majority of the songs in jam sessions all together. That probably explains why the songs on Ritual are hard, riff-heavy and dark. The album artwork brilliantly supports the mystical character of our songs and lyrics and leaves plenty of scope for own interpretations."

Pre-order Ritual here.

Ritual tracklisting:

"Tausend Mann und ein Befehl"

"Achtung! Achtung!"

"Kein Liebeslied"

"Trümmerkinder"

"Europa" (feat. Chris Harms / Lord Of The Lost)

"Im Namen des Vaters"

"Das Schweigen der Lämmer"

"TRRR - FCKN - HTLR"

"Phönix aus der Asche"

"Lass' die Beute frei"

"Seine Seele"

"In der Stille der Nacht" (Bonus Track)

"Lazarus" (Bonus Track)

"TRRR - FCKN - HTLR" (Lord of The Lost Remix) (Bonus Track)

"Kein Liebeslied" lyric video:

"Kein Liebeslied" track-by-track video:

(Photo - Heilemania)