December 4, 2017, 2 hours ago

OOMPH! Live At Wacken Open Air 2015; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Show Streaming

German industrial/gothic rockers Oomph! performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air 2015. Watch professionally filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Alles aus Liebe"
"Träumst du?"
"Mein Schatz"
"Das weiße Licht"
"Wunschkind"
"Unter diesem Mond"
"Jetzt oder nie"
"Niemand"
"Mitten ins Herz"
"Jede Reise hat ein Ende"
"Gott ist Popstar"
"Gekreuzigt"
"Augen auf!"
"Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life"

